Sunny weather to begin week, temperatures remain low

Temperatures today are expected to be cold, ranging from 34 degrees to 23 degrees in the evening. There may be some light wind today through the evening.

Tomorrow, the area will see more sun and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs around 42 degrees. The skies are expected to be sunny and clear and we will see lows around 29 degrees on Tuesday. The day may be breezy, with winds reaching up to 13 mph.