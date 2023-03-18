Surprise refinement in Infiniti QX60

Inside, the QX60 has all the luxury you’d expect. When compared to some of its competition, the Infiniti exceeds expectations with higher-end features, including massaging front seats and rain-sensing wipers. Those were a pleasant and welcome surprise. Leather-appointed seats in the front seats and second-row seats are comfortable. Nissan and Infiniti usually offer some of the most comfortable seats in all their vehicles and the QX60 is no exception and doesn’t disappoint.

The third row is small and cramped, but sadly that’s the case with most SUVs like this. The consumer’s zest for six- to seven-passenger seating has always confused me when the average family is four to five people. And yet, minivans have fallen out of grace for these smaller, cramped SUVs. I think I strayed from the review and climbed on a soapbox. I’ll step back down and finish talking about the interior.

The infotainment system is called InTouch, which is appropriately named because the 12.3-inch interactive touchscreen is intuitive and neatly organized. As mentioned, wireless charging is now standard and integration with smartphones is a breeze.

The all-wheel drive QX60 has a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This tried-and-true engine will not disappoint and has 295 horsepower. Overall, the QX60 is competent but lacks personality. Driving it is utilitarian, but forgettable. The nine-speed automatic transmission is outstanding.

Front-wheel drive is standard, but my tester came with AWD, which I recommend. With AWD, the QX60 has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway, which for a vehicle that size that’s not a hybrid, is pretty decent gas mileage.

My tester was the Sensory trim with a retail price of $60,600. With the special lighting package and special vision package, my tester had a final MSRP of $64,785, which included a $1,195 destination charge.

The SUV market is highly competitive. The same is true for the luxury market of the seven-passenger SUV segment. Infiniti may not be the first brand to come to mind, but despite its confusing alphanumeric naming system, its offerings can go toe-to-toe with other luxury rivals. The 2023 Infiniti QX60 is not without flaws but it also brings a lot to the table for consumers looking for a few of the finer things in life.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Infiniti QX60 Sensory

Price/As tested price................................................ $60,600/$64,785

Mileage.......................................... 20 mpg/city; 25 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.5-liter V6

Horsepower................................. 295 hp/270 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 9-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Smyrna, TN