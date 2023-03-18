Surprise refinement in Infiniti QX60

Infiniti is Nissan’s luxury brand with the weird spelling (why not just Infinity?) and even weirder alphanumeric vehicle names. The luxury brand often seems to get glossed over within an ultra-competitive segment. Infiniti has a couple of different vehicles all similarly named and all that can be categorized as “SUVs.”
However, the QX60 is a six or seven-passenger SUV looking to offer enough refinement and enough athleticism to compete against offerings from Genesis, Lexus and Acura, not to mention European brands and even domestic luxury brands. To say they have their work cut out for them is an understatement.
For 2023, there’s very little change from the previous model year. You know when standard wireless charging is one of the highlighted updates that there’s not much changed. But the 2022 version was so solid and enjoyable that Infiniti didn’t feel it needed much updating and having spent a week driving it, I would agree.
This is a solid, all-around quality SUV. I’ve always enjoyed Infiniti’s looks as it certainly differentiates itself from Nissan and can’t be dubbed just an “expensive Nissan.” So, when it comes to luxury looks and a refined interior, the QX60 has that checked off the list.
The front end has a conservative and refined understated appearance. When some brands are too garish, Infiniti is more toned down. The back end of the QX60 is the best-looking part of this SUV with a “floating” roofline and sloped roof that tilts toward a spoiler, the back side of the QX60 has tremendous distinction. Additionally, the taillights are sleek, with a narrow appearance that keeps this SUV looking modern. If there’s one design element that seems out of place, it’s multi-toned features around the exhaust tips. It feels out of place and doesn’t have the stylish refinement you’d expect from a luxury brand.
Inside, the QX60 has all the luxury you’d expect. When compared to some of its competition, the Infiniti exceeds expectations with higher-end features, including massaging front seats and rain-sensing wipers. Those were a pleasant and welcome surprise. Leather-appointed seats in the front seats and second-row seats are comfortable. Nissan and Infiniti usually offer some of the most comfortable seats in all their vehicles and the QX60 is no exception and doesn’t disappoint.
The third row is small and cramped, but sadly that’s the case with most SUVs like this. The consumer’s zest for six- to seven-passenger seating has always confused me when the average family is four to five people. And yet, minivans have fallen out of grace for these smaller, cramped SUVs. I think I strayed from the review and climbed on a soapbox. I’ll step back down and finish talking about the interior.
The infotainment system is called InTouch, which is appropriately named because the 12.3-inch interactive touchscreen is intuitive and neatly organized. As mentioned, wireless charging is now standard and integration with smartphones is a breeze.
The all-wheel drive QX60 has a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This tried-and-true engine will not disappoint and has 295 horsepower. Overall, the QX60 is competent but lacks personality. Driving it is utilitarian, but forgettable. The nine-speed automatic transmission is outstanding.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but my tester came with AWD, which I recommend. With AWD, the QX60 has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway, which for a vehicle that size that’s not a hybrid, is pretty decent gas mileage.
My tester was the Sensory trim with a retail price of $60,600. With the special lighting package and special vision package, my tester had a final MSRP of $64,785, which included a $1,195 destination charge.
The SUV market is highly competitive. The same is true for the luxury market of the seven-passenger SUV segment. Infiniti may not be the first brand to come to mind, but despite its confusing alphanumeric naming system, its offerings can go toe-to-toe with other luxury rivals. The 2023 Infiniti QX60 is not without flaws but it also brings a lot to the table for consumers looking for a few of the finer things in life.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2023 Infiniti QX60 Sensory
Price/As tested price................................................ $60,600/$64,785
Mileage.......................................... 20 mpg/city; 25 mpg/hwy
Engine............................................. 3.5-liter V6
Horsepower................................. 295 hp/270 lbs./ft.
Transmission................................. 9-speed automatic
Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive
Final Assembly Point................ Smyrna, TN
