Surveillance testing turns tables on COVID-19 detection

Further mitigation measures at Wright-Patt come from working with surrounding communities.

During a “Coalition to Stop the Spread” Zoom meeting Dec. 9, Miller joined various community leaders and ambassadors to discuss additional actions that will help prevent coronavirus spread in the workplace and community overall. Officials said Tier-4 surveillance testing at Wright-Patt, coupled with robust local efforts, will strengthen attempts to detect asymptomatic cases and ultimately lead to virus containment.

Wright-Patt’s testing method combines several individual samples into a single “pooled” batch to maximize lab-resource efficiency. If a batch indicates a positive result, each sample within it will be individually tested in order to detect the positive individual sample.

“Even members with a positive sample and no symptoms will require at least 10 days of isolation from the day the sample was taken. Those positive members should expect a phone call from their health-care provider or Public Health,” Crowder said.

Base officials say testing will initially be conducted every two weeks in high-density work areas, which could yield high concentrations of coronavirus if left undetected.

“Beginning with permanent dorm residents, Public Health and COVID-19 screening teams are working in conjunction with first sergeants and Airmen dorm leaders to identify dorm residents, (from) which Public Health will generate a random list of people to be tested,” Miller said.

Currently, the testing process only includes active duty but may be expanded to include different populations.

As testing capabilities and capacity increase, the sampling pool may eventually include the entire Wright-Patt workforce, as this is another layer and safeguard measure.

“When a positive pool is identified, the confirmatory testing is performed by the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine Epidemiology lab,” Crowder said. “The turnaround time for the testing is variable given manpower, supplies and the workload – which is extremely high right now given the surge.”

Base officials highly encourage all those selected to participate, which will yield a better assessment of the coronavirus prevalence in these populations.

Ultimately, all protective measures and testing work in conjunction to provide safe and healthy work environments, including wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, extra handwashing, maximizing telework and staying home if you are not feeling well or have been identified as a close contact, base officials said.

“Surveillance testing is simply one more tool to ensure the installation is safe and the mission is secure,” Miller added. “If you are selected, I encourage you to get tested. We are in this together.”