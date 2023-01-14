dayton-daily-news logo
Suspect in custody following Dayton apartment shooting Saturday morning

Local News
1 hour ago

A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A call came in reporting a shooting at the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Someone was shot and CPR was started, according to dispatch.

There is someone in custody, according to dispatch. The incident report confirmed a suspect was detained.

An incident report indicated the victim was lying on the ground outside.

Additional details about the shooting or victim are not yet known.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

