Suspect in Riverside shooting in Montgomery County Jail after arrest in Indiana

The suspect in an October shooting at a Valero gas station in Riverside is in the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested in Indianapolis on Oct. 30.
Devion L. Lovett was wanted after a 28-year-old was shot in the leg at the Valley Pike gas station on Oct. 22.
Riverside Police asked for help finding Lovett, and in the last week of October tracked him to a relative’s apartment in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metro Police took Lovett into custody without incident, Riverside police said. He was held in Indianapolis until he could be extradited to Montgomery County.