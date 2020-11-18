X

Suspect in Riverside shooting in Montgomery County Jail after arrest in Indiana

Devion Lenn Lovett | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail
Devion Lenn Lovett | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

The suspect in an October shooting at a Valero gas station in Riverside is in the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested in Indianapolis on Oct. 30.

ExploreSuspect in Riverside gas station shooting arrested in Indiana

Devion L. Lovett was wanted after a 28-year-old was shot in the leg at the Valley Pike gas station on Oct. 22.

Riverside Police asked for help finding Lovett, and in the last week of October tracked him to a relative’s apartment in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police took Lovett into custody without incident, Riverside police said. He was held in Indianapolis until he could be extradited to Montgomery County.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.