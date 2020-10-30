X

Suspect in Riverside gas station shooting arrested in Indiana

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A suspect in a shooting at a Riverside gas station last week has been arrested out of state and is waiting to be extradited back to Ohio.

Devion L. Lovett, 19, was identified as the suspect the morning after the shooting took place at a Valero gas station on Valley Pike on Oct. 22.

Riverside police tracked Lovett to Indianapolis earlier this week and contacted local police, said Riverside Detective Michael Sullivan.

Lovett was staying at a relative’s apartment and arrested by Indianapolis Metro police without incident.

On Oct. 22, Riverside police responded were called to the gas station after receiving reports of a shooting.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

