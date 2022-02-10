Hamburger icon
Suspects flee on foot after Darke County chase ends in Miami County

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
14 minutes ago

A Thursday morning pursuit involving the Darke County Sheriff’s Office ended in Miami County with the suspects fleeing on foot.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of South Main Street in New Madison around 5:15 a.m. on a reported breaking and entering, according to the sheriff’s office. While responding, deputies found the suspect vehicle, prompting a chase.

ExploreMan flown to hospital after four-wheeler crash in Darke County

The pursuit went through Darke County and ended in Miami County on state Route 721 at Arcanum Lane Road and the suspects fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the investigation.

During an investigation, deputies learned there was no breaking and entering on South Main Street, but that the suspects were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Fairborn.

The suspects have not been found at this time. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

