Suspicious bag at Dayton park prompts call to Bomb Squad

The Dayton Regional Bomb Squad responded to RiverScape MetroPark Monday after a suspcious bag was discovered.
No explosive devices were located, according to Five Rivers MetroPark.
The bag was at the west end of the park, behind Dayton Fire Department Station Four at the intersection of East Monument Avenue and Main Street.
Park rangers kept people clear of the area as Dayton police investigated.
