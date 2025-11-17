Sweetgreen restaurant at Liberty Center to open in December

The 2,495-square-foot restaurant is located in a newly constructed building at the corner of Tylers Place and Liberty Way.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with gifts and festivities available while supplies last or until 1 p.m. The grand opening will feature a Proud Hound pop-up, a seasonal DIY activation with Eve Floral Co. and Sweetgreen giveaways.

For every meal purchased on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Shared Harvest.

“We opened our first Ohio restaurant in Short North (Columbus) last year and were thrilled by the excitement for Sweetgreen,” Christopher Tarrant, Chief Development Officer at Sweetgreen said. “As we expand across the state, Liberty Center stands out for its vibrant mix of shopping, dining and community spaces — making it the perfect place to bring our fresh, flavorful menu to even more Ohioans.”

The menu features protein-packed offerings including the Caramelized Garlic Steak and Miso Glazed Salmon protein plates and a fresh take on an American classic with new Ripple Fries. The fries are seasoned with a blend of salt and herbs and air-fried in avocado oil. They are served with a choice of two signature homemade sauces: Garlic Aioli and Pickle Ketchup.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three college students looking for a healthier way to eat. Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru opened their first location in Washington, D.C. and have grown to more than 250 nationwide.

Since its founding Sweetgreen has been focused on sourcing the best ingredients from trusted farmers and suppliers and is devoted to a transparent supply chain.

The Liberty Center location will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for eat in, carryout and digital ordering.

“As Liberty Center continues to grow and expand, we are excited to bring new first-to-market businesses to the community,” said John Taylor, general manager of Liberty Center. “The addition of Sweetgreen to Liberty Center’s award-winning restaurant lineup further cements the property as Cincinnati and Dayton’s number one option for dining and entertainment.”