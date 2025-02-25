Tacos and wine? Cincinnati’s Pata Roja to make stop in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Joui Wine Owner Lauren Gay said she has always loved their food and thought it would be great to bring the Cincinnati restaurant to downtown Dayton.

“We started talking about this collaboration last summer, and it’s exciting to see it finally come to fruition,” Gay said. “This will be a great opportunity for Daytonians to try something new.”

Pata Roja started as a taco cart in 2019 after owner Derrick Braziel went to Mexico City.

“That trip sparked a deep dive into tacos al pastor and Mexican cuisine, leading to years of learning, experimenting, and perfecting flavors,” Braziel said. “What began as a passion project turned into a mission to create a taqueria that captures the energy, authenticity, and fun of a Mexico City taqueria — right in the heart of Cincinnati."

The business expanded to a food truck in 2021 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 52 E. Court St. in February 2024.

Customers can expect “a lively atmosphere, fast-paced service, and tacos that balance tradition with creativity,” Braziel said.

On Sunday, Pata Roja will be serving Braziel’s favorite taco — Taco Campechano — featuring a mix of beef and chorizo that brings together rich, smoky and savory flavors into one bite.

Other offerings will include a pollo and vegetarian taco.

When it comes to pairing alcohol with tacos, we often hear of tequila, margaritas and cold beer, but what about wine?

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Pairing wine with tacos can be a challenge, but the rewards can also blow your mind,” Gay said. “Mexican cuisine has layers of flavor: herbs, spicy heat, fat, complex spice blends, savory meats, saltiness, and sometimes a touch of sweetness all in one dish. The beauty of a wine pairing is finding nuances in wine that compliment and enhance flavor profiles of the dish.”

With Mexican food, Gay tends to lean towards bubbles, fruit-forward whites (sometimes with a touch of sweetness to soften the spicy heat) and light bodied, peppery reds.

Joui will have a list of wines from Spain, Mexico, Central American and South American that Gay thinks will pair well with Pata Roja’s offerings.

“I hope that the list will be adventurous and guests can discover something new,” Gay said.

Pata Roja is excited to show what’s possible when Cincinnati and Dayton businesses collaborate and hopes this will open the door to more partnerships in different cities.

“Pata Roja isn’t just about tacos — it’s about building community and creating memorable experiences through food,“ Braziel said. ”We’re excited to share that experience with Dayton and can’t wait to serve you!”

MORE DETAILS

Joui Wine will be open noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit jouiwine.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@jouiwine).