Task force arrests parolee in Dayton who cut off ankle monitor

Crime & Law
By
July 14, 2023

A man on parole who cut off an ankle monitor was arrested Thursday in Dayton.

Antone Jackson, 28, was arrested in the area of North Ludlow and West First streets by members of the Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics & Gun Enforcement task force, FBI Safe Streets task force and Adult Parole Authority.

Jackson was wanted for allegedly removing his court-ordered ankle monitor in an attempt to avoid apprehension for several outstanding arrest warrants, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Jackson was found with a Glock model 27 handgun with a full-auto sear switch and extended magazine.

“Altering a weapon making it a fully automatic firearm is not only illegal, but a serious concern for the community, especially when it ends up in the hands of a dangerous person,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Jackson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail but will be released to other jurisdictions for other warrants.

Additional federal firearm charges are under review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

