Tax credits approved for IT company’s 100 new jobs, local expansion

The state of Ohio approved tax credits Monday for an information technology company expanding in Dayton, with plans to create 100 new jobs.

Diné Development Corp.; DDC IT Services, LLC; Diné Source LLC expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $12 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $22 million in existing payroll as a result of a planned expansion in Dayton, the state said.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based DDC delivers IT, professional, and environmental services to government agencies and commercial firms, the state said. DDC services include data enablement, data science, cloud adoption, cybersecurity and software design.

The company’s web site says DDC IT services has an office on Oak Court in Beavercreek.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.178%, nine-year job creation tax credit for the project. Questions were sent to the Ohio Department of Development about the project.

Companies receiving the credits are required to annually report jobs, payroll, and investment to the Department of Development, the state has said.

Diné's credit means for that nine years, the company can claim a 2.178% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location.

Questions about the company’s local plans were sent to representatives of Diné Development.

Austin Tsosie, chief executive of Dine, recently said the company has doubled in size in the past four years. The company is located today in 30 states and six countries.

In all, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office on Monday announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 332 total new jobs while protecting 926 existing jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $27 million in new payroll and spur more than $426 million in investments across Ohio.