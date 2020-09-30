Teamwork and need to rely on each other are crucial

My earliest memory of the synergy in teamwork is from my parents. They emigrated twice. Once, (before I was even thought of), from Jamaica to the United Kingdom, and then when I was 9, they immigrated with my sisters from the UK to the United States. I still remember the day we traveled to the America. Our parents dressed all three girls in matching jean outfits!

Shortly after our arrival, my dad became very ill. With no medical insurance or support, we fell on hard times. My parents, although from the same culture, are almost polar opposites. I saw them fight and ultimately win a long and tedious battle to regain the financial stability of the family. They did this by relying on each other for support and leaning on each other for their individual strengths. Through it all they remained committed to each other and a common cause.

At its best, the family is a cohesive team, where the members have different personalities and skill sets that ultimately work together for a common good.

In the Air Force Medical Service, we have a bond that brings us together. Our mission of trusted care begins with each member contributing to the success of the team, providing mutual and social support, and working closely with each other for a common purpose.

Great things happen as a result of teamwork, a complex blend of individuals with different skill sets, who have a variety of backgrounds and cultures, with the flexibility to look at things differently, benefiting from diversity of thought. Take time to consider an opposing viewpoint that says, “Have you thought of it this way?”

The U.S. Air Force is one big team with many small teams contributing to its main mission.

As we return to our various teams, blazing a path to our new norm, the need to rely on each other is crucial.

Let’s always remember that “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Let’s say, “It begins with me. How may I help?”