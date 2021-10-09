TEDxDayton to stream speakers who can ‘draw us closer together’

2021 will be the second year the team has done this due to the pandemic.

One speaker, Karla Hollencamp, talked about her widowhood journey. After her husband died in 2015, Hollencamp said it took a while to define herself as someone other than a wife. But she found herself.

She stopped thinking of herself of a widow and began to think of herself as a willow, she said.

“I think of the trees, long history and symbolism in spiritualism, the willow tree is one of the few trees that can bend in outrageous poses, without breaking,” Hollencamp said

Josh Sweigart, a Dayton Daily News investigative reporter, talked about how local news has lost revenue in the past few decades. It’s caused a crisis in journalism, with almost 26% fewer journalists in America compared to 2008, and precipitated the rise of “ghost papers,” which have little to no staff and run press releases rather than holding local officials accountable.

Caption Josh Sweigert of the Dayton Daily News speaks on the importance of local journalism. Eileen McClory / Staff

“You see, historically, newspapers are funded almost entirely by advertisers,” Sweigart said. “No more. Now they desperately need subscribers or in the nonprofit model, donors.”

Ryan Ivory, a social worker who works in health care, discussed racism as a public health crisis. Ivory noted many medical schools do not teach doctors how to deal with implicit bias, where people make assumptions about patients based on external factors like race. This can be life threatening, especially for people of color.

“Racism is a public health crisis,” Ivory said. “The connections between race and health are complex, interwoven.”