Teen, adult seriously injured after Darke County crash

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the intersection of state Route 49 and Pitsburg-Laura Road at 4:59 p.m. for a reported crash.

After investigation, deputies said that the juvenile, a 16-year-old from Pitsburg, was stopped at a stop sign on Pitsburg-Laura Road in a red Ford Fusion when they pulled out onto Route 49 in front of a southeast-bound silver Lincoln MKZ.