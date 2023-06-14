Teen, adult seriously injured after Darke County crash

An adult and a teenager sustained serious injuries after a crash in Twin Township, Darke County Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the intersection of state Route 49 and Pitsburg-Laura Road at 4:59 p.m. for a reported crash.
After investigation, deputies said that the juvenile, a 16-year-old from Pitsburg, was stopped at a stop sign on Pitsburg-Laura Road in a red Ford Fusion when they pulled out onto Route 49 in front of a southeast-bound silver Lincoln MKZ.
The crash left the teenager trapped inside the vehicle, and emergency crews had to cut them out of the car.
Both the child and the driver of the Lincoln sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue and Greenville Township also responded to the scene with the sheriff’s office.
