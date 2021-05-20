Teen arrested in double shooting at Dayton gas station that killed 1

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the deceased as Adrian Cook of Dayton.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown Street around 10:14 p.m. Monday.

“Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17- and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. “Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased.”

#HELPLOCATE Red Chevy Silverado & the person(s) inside who were likely shot at during an incident outside Shell Station at Germantown & Gettysburg on 5/17

Truck has chrome rims, missing tailgate & broken side window.

Call Det. Farkas 937-333-1177 or #MVCrimeStoppers 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/QvmK4J5R2a — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 19, 2021

On Wednesday, police tweeted a picture of a red Chevrolet Silverado that was outside the gas station at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Detective Farkas at 937-333-1177 or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.