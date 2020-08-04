Teen charged in deadly Warren County shooting pleads guilty

A teen girl who could be heard screaming and crying in a 9-1-1 call placed moments after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside her home in December pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for her role his death.
Kayla Carmack entered the plea by way of a bill of information Tuesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. The plea includes a gun specification, and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that she could serve a 10- to 13-and-a-half year sentence.
A request for comment for defense attorney Charles Rittgers wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
Carmack was charged along with four others in connection to the Dec. 13 fatal shooting of Mason N. Trudics, 18, of Centerville, at a home on the 1800 block of Oregonia Road in Turtlecreek Twp. Trudics was shot and killed during an alleged robbery of marijuana from an unidentified person. That person allegedly shot Trudics in self-defense during the robbery attempt.
Also charged in the case was Jackson P. Pelphrey, 17, Jacob Hicks, 16, Logan Dean, now 17 and Dakota Cox, 18.
Hicks and Pelphrey pleaded to charges last month and were sentenced to four years in state juvenile detention. In exchange, Pelphrey and Hicks agreed to cooperate and testify truthfully and accurately in any future legal proceedings” against the others charged.
Cox is due back in court later this month.