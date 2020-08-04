Teen charged in deadly Warren County shooting pleads guilty

Explore Centerville teen sentenced in Warren County murder case

Carmack was charged along with four others in connection to the Dec. 13 fatal shooting of Mason N. Trudics, 18, of Centerville, at a home on the 1800 block of Oregonia Road in Turtlecreek Twp. Trudics was shot and killed during an alleged robbery of marijuana from an unidentified person. That person allegedly shot Trudics in self-defense during the robbery attempt.

Also charged in the case was Jackson P. Pelphrey, 17, Jacob Hicks, 16, Logan Dean, now 17 and Dakota Cox, 18.