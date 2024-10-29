Teen dies of injuries in Dayton go-kart crash

A teen who crashed a go-kart Monday evening in a Dayton neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries.
Dayton officers were dispatched after 5:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Kemper Avenue for an 18-year-old who crashed a small racing car into the rear of a parked vehicle, according to police.
The teen was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.
