Teen dies of injuries in Dayton go-kart crash

Credit: Marshall Gorby

4 minutes ago
A teen who crashed a go-kart Monday evening in a Dayton neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries.

Dayton officers were dispatched after 5:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Kemper Avenue for an 18-year-old who crashed a small racing car into the rear of a parked vehicle, according to police.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

