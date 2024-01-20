Tell us about your home

As part of expanding our coverage of real estate in the Miami Valley, the Dayton Daily News is looking to share stories of homeowners and their homes.

Tell us: What makes your home special? Is it the kitchen or a reading nook? Or maybe you’ve remodeled, added a room or created a quiet oasis in your backyard?

Please email us at robin.mcmacken@coxinc.com, and we may feature you in an upcoming HomesPlus story. Submit your full name, address, phone number, photos and a brief description of what you love about your home and why.

