Tens of thousands attend record-breaking 2024 Hamvention

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 2024 Hamvention saw record numbers of attendees, according to a release from Hamvention General Chairman Jim Storms.

Storms said that this year had an official attendance of 35,877 people. This broke the record set last year of 33,861 amateur radio enthusiasts, which itself broke earlier records.

“We thank everyone that attended and hope you had a wonderful time. Friday morning’s rain appeared to not put a damper on attendance. Saturday and Sunday weather was outstanding. There was a lot of activity all across the event,” Storms said. “People attended from all around the world and others from close by. You are the ones why we work to provide this event. Hopefully, you found the hardware/software and forums you desired.”

He also thanked the Committee Chairs and their Assistant Chairs, as well as the convention’s 700 volunteers.

“In some cases, they work so much that they do not have a chance to see much of the event. I am especially appreciative of those efforts,” he said.

Finally, he thanked the American Radio Relay League for holding their National Convention in conjunction with the Hamvention.

The Ham radio convention was held May 17-19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. The Hamvention is sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association.

The convention included radio broadcasting, a technology exhibition, a flea market with hundreds of sellers, commercial booths filling several buildings, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, door prizes and a balloon launch equipped with a small amateur radio transmitter.

