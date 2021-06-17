Texas Beef and Cattle Company to close this month

The Texas Beef and Cattle Company announced Thursday evening that it will close its doors and end its retail, dine-in and carryout operation.
The south Texas barbecue restaurant has been open since June 1 2016, at 1101 W. Third St. in Dayton.
The restaurant survived the Third Street Bridge closure in January last year followed by the coronavirus pandemic, but owners said the residual effects of the pandemic — a labor shortage and rising meat prices — are what led to the decision to close.
Texas Beef and Cattle Company will be open over the next two weekends, from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday June 19-20 and June 26-27. Catering will be available through the end of July.
Pitmaster and owner James Nuñez said shutting down was a difficult decision to make, and that he is expected to make a comeback “in the not-too-distant future” after he takes a step back to regroup and reimagine the business.
“This has always been a labor of love,” he stated in a release about the closure. “We have poured ourselves into bringing real south Texas barbecue to the region. Our goal was to create a little piece of Texas right here in Dayton, Ohio.”