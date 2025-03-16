The Big Hoopla: STEM Challenge brings 1,500 kids to Wright State campus

The University of Dayton Arena will host the first four games of the championship tournament this Tuesday and Wednesday, marking the official start to March Madness.

Sunday’s Big Hoopla events began with the Hoopla 4 Miler, followed by the annual STEM Challenge later in the afternoon at Wright State University’s student union.

Kids in grades kindergarten through eighth participated in a host of events throughout the challenge, with booths and demonstrations sponsored by local science, technology, engineering, and math-focused companies.

Events also included the Hot Shot basketball shoot-out competition.

“This isn’t just about basketball, so it allows those who are interested in sports and those who are interested in STEM to join in on the fun,” said Jeff Hoagland, former chair and current volunteer for the Big Hoopla.

Eight winners of the Hot Shot competition will be recognized at halftime of a First Four game at UD Arena.

Four randomly selected winners of the STEM Challenge were awarded iPads. Participants who completed 18 exhibitor demonstrations were added to a drawing, with 12 randomly selected winners awarded full tuition scholarships to WSU.

This is the second year for the scholarship prizes, after WSU President Sue Edwards suggested the idea.

“We want every student to have the opportunity to go to college if they want to, and the number one barrier for access is finance, so we are focused on reducing the cost,” Edwards said. “We thought this would be a fabulous way to give back to the community and encourage students from a very early age that a university education is possible.”

Brad and Whitney Judy of Kettering said the chance to win a scholarship prize was a big reason they chose to attend the STEM event with their two kids, Logan and Bryce.

“It would be such a great opportunity for our boys,” Whitney said. “And, if you were to know that you had something like that, it could make a big difference in terms of your outlook toward college, and being able to plan earlier. It would be a really cool experience.”

The exhibitor activities were also a great, hands-on practice in STEM, Brad said.

“When you look at the way the world is going, it seems like STEM careers are going to be the ones that are around, so getting the kids into a hands-on science and technology type of mindset is a big bonus,” Brad said.

Edwards, who has a background in biology and physiology herself, said she has a passion for teaching and for sharing the joy of science with young people.

“I love getting kids excited about science, and I think one of the things that people perceive is that science is always hard, or not fun, but there are so many aspects of STEM careers that actually require imagination and creativity,” she said.

“You may be a really creative kid who’s frightened by math, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a scientist ... when you think about it, you have to have an imagination to think you could get a rocket to the moon.”