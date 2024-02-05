The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 shops are participating

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, presented by Planned2Give, is kicking off Friday, Feb. 9 and runs through Monday, Feb. 19.
The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 10 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts.
Participating donut shops include:
- Bear Creek Donuts (80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)
- Bill’s Donut Shop (268 N. Main St. in Centerville)
- Donut Palace (5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights)
- Duck Donuts (1200 Brown St. in Dayton)
- Glazed Donut Eatery (607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia)
- Hole N One Donuts (2739 W. Alex Bell Rd. in Moraine)
- Jim’s Donut Shop (122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia)
- Stan The Donut Man (1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton)
- The Donut Haus Bakery (305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro)
- The Neighborhood Nest (313 W. Main St. in Fairborn)
Ticket booklets will be available for pick up from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at The Donut Haus Bakery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering or 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton.
Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Dayton Donut Festival On Tour will benefit Oak Tree Corner, a support center for grieving children.
Last year’s donut tour raised more than $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give, previously said.
For more information about Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.
