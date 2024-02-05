The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 shops are participating

Participating donut shops include:

Bear Creek Donuts (80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)

Bill’s Donut Shop (268 N. Main St. in Centerville)

Donut Palace (5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights)

Duck Donuts (1200 Brown St. in Dayton)

Glazed Donut Eatery (607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia)

Hole N One Donuts (2739 W. Alex Bell Rd. in Moraine)

Jim’s Donut Shop (122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia)

Stan The Donut Man (1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton)

The Donut Haus Bakery (305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro)

The Neighborhood Nest (313 W. Main St. in Fairborn)

Ticket booklets will be available for pick up from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at The Donut Haus Bakery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering or 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton.

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Dayton Donut Festival On Tour will benefit Oak Tree Corner, a support center for grieving children.

Last year’s donut tour raised more than $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give, previously said.

For more information about Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.