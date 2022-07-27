BreakingNews
Some fog this morning; Showers, thunderstorms today, tomorrow
The former Kettering Friendly’s has changes coming. What other properties do you want to know more about?

Kroger has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road Kettering site, which was closed in 2014 as part of nationwide shutdown of certain Friendly’s restaurants. JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

By Staff Report
30 minutes ago

We recently covered the expected changes coming to a former Friendly’s property on East Stroop Road in Kettering.

Over the years, we’ve received questions from time to time: “What’s up with the old Friendly’s in Kettering?” That’s why we kept asking.

» Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

We know there are notable properties like that, the kind that always have people wondering, “What’s going on there?” Especially if they’ve been empty for awhile.

We want your help to know which to ask about.

Use the form below to submit your ideas on notable properties or areas in your community that you’d like an update about. Our reporters will ask the questions, and we plan to regularly publish updates on these well-known places.

Staff Report
