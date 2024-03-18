The Foundry in Dayton adds Sunday brunch: Omelet Pizza, Hangover Burger and more

BreakingNews
The Foundry, a rooftop restaurant perched on the sixth floor of AC Hotel Dayton, is now offering Sunday brunch.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday, customers can expect brunch specials like the Eggs Benedict with choice of crab cake, short ribs or prosciutto, home fries and fruit or the Corned Beef Hash with a fried egg, biscuit and fruit.

The restaurant is known for its chef-driven cuisine using a wood fire oven, so of course there will be pizzas. The Everything Omelet Pizza features a roasted garlic base, bacon, sausage, eggs, potatoes, cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms and hollandaise sauce.

The Foundry will also have a “Where Breakfast Meets Lunch” section on the menu with Avocado & Deviled Egg Toast, Shrimp & Grits, Hangover Burger, Chicken Cheesesteak, Foundry Reuben, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy and a Giant Cinnamon Roll that serves four to six people.

There will be brunch cocktails including the Breakfast Margarita, Bourbon Mary and mimosas.

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., will be open Easter Sunday with its traditional brunch menu, in addition to Easter specials like Prime Rib, Fried Chicken & Maple Cinnamon Waffle and a Baked Omelet. There will also be two “Adult Easter Egg Hunts” at 11:30 a.m. and 2: p.m. Reservations may be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).

