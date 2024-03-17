Easter brunches and meals in the Dayton area worth seeking out

But seriously, you need to get your plans in place sooner than later.

“Reservations are highly recommended. It is one of our busiest days of the year,” said James Leedy, Manager of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. “We do have a first come first serve bar area with five booths, six high tops, and a bar top for guests without reservations.”

Leedy recommends making reservations sooner rather than later.

If you miss one restaurant, worry not — there is no shortage of wonderful dining destinations looking to provide you with an egg-citing meal.

Here is a sampling of some of the special Easter meal available this year from Dayton-area restaurants.

We’ll be continuously updating this list. If you have any events to share, please send them to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Amber Rose Restaurant

Amber Rose Restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch Buffet with plenty of family-friendly options. The following entrees will be available at the brunch buffet: Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, honey ham, French toast bake, omelet casserole, caring station, cabbage rolls, salmon, herb roasted pork loin and much more. Guests will also be able to indulge in typical brunch delights like mimosas, Bloody Marys and Irish coffee for an additional cost. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-228-2511.

Where: 1400 Valley St., Dayton

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31 from with seating for advance reservations only

Cost: $39 per adult and $12 per child 10 years and under

More info: theamberrose.com

Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography

Bob Evans

There will be plenty of Bob Evans locations ready to serve you locally, but for those who want a meal at home but don’t want to cook it, Bob Evans has made quick work over the years of helping feed families. Their Farmhouse Feast options make Easter Dinner a breeze feeding anywhere from 4-10 people starting at $13.99 per person. Packed cold. Just heat, serve and enjoy at home, the meals are limited and available as supplies last. Visit bobevans.com/easter to compare and select the best Easter dinner for you and your family and reserve your spot now.

Chappys Social House

Chappys will be offering Easter Specials that include choice of two sides and Chappys Chocolate Texas sheet cake for dessert. Featured entrees include cola roasted ham, BBQ ribs, beer battered chicken tenders, fried chicken, chicken and waffles, beer battered cod for $18.95; sirloin steak or fried shrimp for $20.95 and Bourbon barrel glazed salmon or grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi for $22.95. Reservations are not required, but recommended by calling 937-439-9200 during regular business hours or texting 937-572-2876 any time.

Where: 7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.

When: Noon- 7 p.m. March 31

Cost: $18.95-$22.95. Kids menu available

More info: chappyssocialhouse.com

The Dayton Woman’s Club

Enjoy a feast featuring chicken and waffles, spiral-sliced glazed ham, scrambled eggs, bacon and turkey sausage, sweet cheese crepes, bananas foster, potato pancakes and applesauce, veggie skewers, fruit and yogurt parfait and a selection of pastries. Mimosas, wine and cocktails will be available for an additional purchase. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Where: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31

Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members, $15 for children ages 10 and under, free for children under 5.

More info: daytonwomansclub.org

Credit: El Meson Facebook Credit: El Meson Facebook

El Meson

El Meson’s Easter annual Easter buffet is a richly appointed buffet that will leave you not just full, but incredibly happy. Pollo Sudado (Columbian chicken), Cuban beef Picadillo, Caribbean Rum glazed ham, seafood zarzuela with Orecchiette pasta, hueovos rancheros- scrambled eggs, Spanish rice, grits and chorizo, garbanzos with spinach, manchego scalloped potatoes, Mexican roasted street corn, mixed green salad, fresh fruit salad, assorted breads, Belgium waffle station and a taco bar for the kids. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-859-8229 or by visiting their website.

Where: 903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31

Cost: $45 Adults, $22 for Children 12 and under, ages 6 and under eat for free

More info: https://elmeson.net

elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

This is an Easter brunch buffet that never disappoints. Classic sausage gravy, applewood smoked bacon, shrimp and grits, sausage links, chroizo breakfast enchiladas, made to order omelet station, scrambled eggs, cheesy grits, homestyle potatoes, brioche French toast sticks, assorted sandwiches, biscuits, honey butter and housemade jam, fresh fruit and desserts. You can’t beat the price or the flavor!

Where: Austin Landing, 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for kids under 10

More info: (937) 384-2253 or elecakeco.com/bistro_events

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Dress in your Easter best and join Flemings for three courses. Enjoy a starter of potato leek soup or strawberry fennel salad. For entrees choose from a shellfish Louie made with North Atlantic lobster, colossal shrimp, jumbo lump crab, radish, celery, capers, chives, pickled onion and an agave lime vinaigrette on a bed of Campari tomatoes and brandy mustard cream. For those looking for something more hearty they have a 6 oz. sliced tenderloin and French onion frittata ora 14 oz. sun-dried tomato and spinach stuffed pork chop. A lime cheesecake tart with housemade Chantilly cream is dessert. The restaurant will also be offering its full menu as well as a tart and tangy mimosa made with St. Germain Elderflower liqueur and tart grapefruit juice, a tropical mimosa, a robust bloody Mary and a blackberry lavender Bee’s Knees cocktail.

Where: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31

Cost: Three-course meal ranges from $52-$68.

More info: 937-320-9548 or flemingssteakhouse.com

Hidden Valley Orchards Easter Bunny Brunch

Hippity Hoppity Easter’s on its way. Join HVO as they welcome the Easter Bunny at the farm for brunch and spring time fun. Enjoy brunch in the Market Barn before taking a short walk to the Easter Bunny Barn for pictures and a goodie bag. The HVO brunch menu will have the breakfast menus you would expect and love and the Crate Room Bar will be open for alcoholic drink purchases. Advance tickets required.

Where: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon

When: Three seatings on March 30 — 10-11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:15 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets $30, child tickets $15

More info: hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Hollywood Gaming

Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet with Hollywood Gaming. The Skybox will be open on Easter with a buffet including both an omelet and carved prime rib station and much more.

Where: 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31

Cost: $39.99 per person

More info: hollywooddaytonraceway.com/restaurants-and-bars/skybox

Lily’s Dayton

Located in the Oregon District, Lily’s Dayton is the perfect place to enjoy an Easter brunch with your family or friends. Reservations can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website. In addition to brunch and dinner the restaurant will be offering holiday take home kits to bring a taste of Lily’s home for some holiday celebrating.

Where: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: On Sunday, March 31, the brunch menu will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and the dinner menu will be served from 4:30-9 p.m.

Cost: The cost of menu items vary.

More info: lilysdayton.com

Loose Ends Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing will be offering an Easter brunch and dinner service with a new limited menu including egg Benedict, deviled eggs, ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans anda lemon blueberry Crème brûlée. Like other establishments, reservations are not required, but encouraged because the owners say it is one of their busiest days of the year.

Where: 890 S Main St., Centerville

Cost: Price varies on items ordered

When: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. March 31

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Silas Creative Kitchen

Silas Creative Kitchen inside Hotel Versailles will be featuring all your favorite Easter Dishes with a Silas touch. This includes carved prime rib, carved house ham, eggs benedict, shrimp cocktail, fried chicken, whipped potatoes, assorted breads, desserts and more. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 937-529-8910 or visiting https://www.hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen

Where: 21 W. Main St. Versailles

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31 with the last seating at 3:45 p.m.

Cost: $60 for adults, $50 for seniors, $19 kids ages 5-12. Children under 5 years of age are complimentary with a paying adult.

Dayton Eats

This columnist looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.