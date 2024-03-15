BreakingNews
Indian Lake tornado survivor: ‘All hell broke loose’

Troni family to open new restaurant in Warren County

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

After operating Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering for more than 20 years, the Troni family is expanding to Warren County.

Troni’s Italian Bistro is expected to open in July at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp., just west of Lebanon. The restaurant will be located within Union Village, a new development with dozens of single family homes and townhomes.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“I chose Union Village because I want to be part of a new community where we can grow together,” said owner Nick Troni. “I’m excited to be the first restaurant at Union Village, where people can enjoy amazing Italian dishes. The menu will include original recipes from Troni’s and my own personal recipes that I have mastered during 20 years working in the food industry.”

The restaurant will be located in a 2,410-square-foot space within the Center Building at Union Village. Troni’s Italian Bistro joins a LCNB National Bank branch and offices for Union Village Realty and Otterbein Senior Life.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

When the restaurant opens, guests can expect Italian fare and a full bar. There will be seating inside for more than 60 as well as seating on a covered patio for at least another 26.

Union Village is designed on the principles of new urbanism, which includes walkability, sustainability and quality of life. The development plans to grow to include restaurants, shops and amenities within walking distance of the homes.

ExploreHot Head Burritos expands in Dayton area with food truck
In Other News
1
UPDATE: 3 dead, storm surveys planned after suspected tornadoes hit...
2
Over 5,000 without power after strong storms move through region
3
The Bethel Bees were a 3-season basketball juggernaut: Remembering...
4
Wright State students to host 12-hour dance marathon fundraiser
5
An underground feel: Vagabond Studio & Gallery in Dayton is a welcoming...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top