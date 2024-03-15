Troni family to open new restaurant in Warren County

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I chose Union Village because I want to be part of a new community where we can grow together,” said owner Nick Troni. “I’m excited to be the first restaurant at Union Village, where people can enjoy amazing Italian dishes. The menu will include original recipes from Troni’s and my own personal recipes that I have mastered during 20 years working in the food industry.”

The restaurant will be located in a 2,410-square-foot space within the Center Building at Union Village. Troni’s Italian Bistro joins a LCNB National Bank branch and offices for Union Village Realty and Otterbein Senior Life.

When the restaurant opens, guests can expect Italian fare and a full bar. There will be seating inside for more than 60 as well as seating on a covered patio for at least another 26.

Union Village is designed on the principles of new urbanism, which includes walkability, sustainability and quality of life. The development plans to grow to include restaurants, shops and amenities within walking distance of the homes.