ThinkTV earns regional Emmy nominations for 3 productions

ThinkTV, Dayton’s local PBS station, received three regional Emmy Award nominations Tuesday. Public Media Connect, a non-profit organization that owns ThinkTV and Cincinnati’s CET station, earned a total of seven nominations.
President and CEO of Public Media Connect Kitty Lensman said she was excited for both stations to receive nominations showcasing their multi-platform coverage of education, art and local history.
“A huge congratulations are in order both for our colleagues and our production teams throughout the region,” Lensman said.
ThinkTV’s nominations were for:
** “Ohio Suffrage History” produced by Ann Rotolante in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category;
** “Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant Part 2″ produced by Richard Wonderling in the Documentary – Cultural/Topical category;
** “Let Ohio Women Vote” produced by Rotolante in the Documentary – Historical category. “Let Ohio Women Vote” also secured a nomination in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category for CET.
“It’s an honor to be nominated and we are looking forward to the awards ceremony later this summer,” Lensman said.
The Ohio Valley 58th Emmy Awards will take place July 30 at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus.
