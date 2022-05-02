BreakingNews
Third Perk plans to open West Dayton restaurant
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Third Perk plans to open West Dayton restaurant

Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Combined ShapeCaption
Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Local News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

The owner of a popular Dayton coffee shop on East Third Street downtown plans to open a new restaurant on West Third Street in West Dayton.

Juanita Darden, who owns Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar at 146 E. Third St., wants to open a new commercial kitchen offering southern-style cuisine at 3907 W. Third St., according to city of Dayton documents.

Combined ShapeCaption
Juanita Darden, founder and owner of Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar. STAFF

Credit: Staff

Juanita Darden, founder and owner of Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar. STAFF

Credit: Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Juanita Darden, founder and owner of Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar. STAFF

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

City leaders this week are expected to decide whether to give Warden $50,000 out of the city’s West Dayton Development Trust Fund to support the project.

Third Perk plans to invest about $200,000 into the new business.

The property at 3907 W. Third St., two blocks east of Gettysburg Avenue, is a former restaurant, and is about 3.5 miles from Third Perk’s downtown establishment.

The new business will be carry-out and will offer fresh and healthy foods to people who live nearby, including residents in the Westwood and Arlington neighborhoods, city documents state.

Combined ShapeCaption
Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Some food items made in the commercial kitchen will be sold at Third Perk, and Darden also plans to partner with chef Mark Brown to provide on-site culinary training to up-and-coming chefs, city documents state.

Third Perk also has been recommended to receive about $82,400 of the city’s federal rescue funds for the project.

Combined ShapeCaption
Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In Other News
1
Dayton woman outside disabled car struck, killed on I-70 near...
2
Local real estate investor scores dual Texas transactions
3
Multiple fatalities reported after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton
4
Dayton native’s latest film to screen at The Neon
5
$1M in federal funding set aside for Greene County nonprofits called a...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top