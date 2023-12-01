This flying saucer-shaped object at the Air Force Museum is most certainly not a flying saucer

The Avrocar was the result of a Canadian effort to develop a supersonic, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) fighter-bomber in the early 1950s, the museum said.

“However, its circular shape gave it the appearance of a flying saucer out of science-fiction movies of the period,” according to the museum.

The museum shared 2007 photos of the delivery of the craft to the museum on its Facebook page a couple of days ago, which generated a fair amount of attention.

“With claims of that the U.S. government has been clandestinely retrieving crashed UFOs for decades making their rounds these days, some images posted by the National Museum of the United States Air Force ... will definitely raise some eyebrows — at first glance,” the web site The War Zone said in a story this week.

But no. The craft was not (and is not) of extraterrestrial origin. Instead, it was an early effort at a circular “turborotor” vehicle.

“By directing this thrust downward, the turborotor would create a cushion of air (also known as ‘ground effect’) upon which the aircraft would float at low altitude,” the museum says in its entry on the vehicle. “When the thrust was directed toward the rear, the aircraft would accelerate and gain altitude.”

Go see the vintage craft for yourself. Admission and parking remain free at the museum, and the hours are the same, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.