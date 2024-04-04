This longtime advocate of Dayton-area manufacturing is retiring

“We cannot thank Angelia enough for her steady and unwavering dedication to DRMA and the region’s manufacturing industry. We are grateful and fortunate that Angelia has agreed to stay with DRMA through 2025 to ensure a gradual and smooth transition,” David Reger, association chair, said in a statement.

Erbaugh joined DRMA (then known as the Dayton Tooling and Machining Association) in September 1997. Under her leadership, the association updated its name and brand, grew its membership roster and established “a broad base of diverse educational, community, business, and government partners,” the DRMA said.

Erbaugh was at the association’s helm during the Great Recession when it seemed layoffs and business closings were daily events. She has sought to dispel misconceptions about what manufacturing is, encouraging local companies to open their doors to students and parents, to show that assembly lines and dead-end jobs no longer rule the roost.

“They’ve had to be nimble,” she said of local manufacturers in a 2015 interview. “They’ve had to reinvent themselves.”

“What inspires me about this is: I love manufacturing,” she said in the same interview. “I love the minds of people who can make something out of nothing, put together all the processes it takes to do that — and they make a buck out of it. It’s fascinating to me. These people inspire me.”

“Known for her accomplished and adept management style and as a relationship builder, Angelia’s drive and passion for manufacturing have been critical to the success of DRMA during her tenure,” the association said. “Her legacy to the Dayton region will leave a lasting impact not only on the manufacturing community but also on the entire regional business landscape.

The search for the next DRMA leader will be led by Steve Black, a senior manager at Brixey & Meyer, who runs that firm’s human resources services team.