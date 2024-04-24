This Week in Dayton History: Charles Lindbergh visits, Jack Nicklaus plays NCR and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of April 21-27.

April 23, 1939: Charles Lindbergh attends conference at Wright Field

Charles Lindbergh was greeted by Brig. Gen. George H. Brett, chief of the materiel division at Wright Field after Lindbergh flew in for an aviation conference.

Lindbergh flew in alone from Washington, piloting a P-36 Curtiss pursuit plane. The stop in Dayton was part of his coast-to-coast inspection of American aeronautical research facilities to “determine whether Yankee ingenuity is able to match foreign genius in the air.”

It was a concern at the time that Germany was steadily producing planes which were faster and had greater potential fighting value than ours.

Lindbergh stipulated that during his visit he would see no Dayton reporters and pose for no press photographers. A Wright Field photographer issued a photo to the press.

Lindbergh spent most of his time her with discussing aeronautical research with a small group of officers.

“Lindbergh seemed greatly interested in the program of research here,” the general said. “He was particularly impressed with the new planes and stressed the importance of mass production during the interview.”

April 26, 1949: Aerial warning beacon ready on Hulman Building

The skies over Dayton were set to be illuminated with a new aircraft obstruction warning beacon that was mounted atop the 270-foot Hulman building.

The light was scheduled to start flashing automatically at 15 minutes before sundown.

The white beam was to cast out into space for a distance of 10 miles. On the opposite side was a red beam. The lights rotated six times a minute. The 500-Watt beam was aimed slightly upwards at six degrees.

The beacon was the idea of Robert Patterson, president of the Hulman Realty Corp., who was also a pilot.

April 26, 1959: University of Dayton trained animals for orbit

In 1959, the University of Dayton had a program for training monkeys, mice and rats. The same animals were also being trained at Wright Air Development Center.

UD was under contract with WADC to train and study 75 mice and 15 white rats to give conditioned responses such as tapping a key a certain number of times for food. The squirrel monkeys at UD were not part of the Air Force’s training of monkeys.

The mice and rats were being trained for orbit in space and were being studied to see how they would respond in the extreme temperatures involved in an orbit around the earth.

The news of the day was that both programs were being moved to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. The move meant that UD would discontinue their studies, including their monkeys.

In 1952, at Holloman, the Air Force sent two monkeys, “Pat” and “Mike,” 37 miles up in a rocket. Accompanying them were two mice.

April 22, 1969: Jack Nicklaus flawless on NCR back 9

Jack Nicklaus was in town playing the NCR Country Club course. On the back nice he scored a record 5-under-par 30.

The course was to be the site of the upcoming 1969 National PGA championship.

Nicklaus had been invited by NCR to play the course and to give comment on each hole. Highlights of his round and analysis of each of the 18 holes were to accompany color drawings and pictures to be published in a booklet which was to be distributed for free before the PGA championship.

Nicklaus was followed by about 25 people, mostly those involved in the booklet production.

Nicklaus had last played the course when he was in high school. He scored a 68 back then and beat it by one stroke, scoring 67, on this trip.

Afterward, Nicklaus said, “I worked hard today to prove I was better (as a golfer) than I was at 17.”

Nicklaus talked to reporters about the course after his round.

“This is a beautiful layout,” he said. “Placement of tee shots will be terribly important. I personally think some of the greens are too large, but that makes club selection (for the second shot) so important.”

April 24, 1979: Miami Lanes closes its doors

The announcement that Miami Lanes was closing stirred memories and emotions of local bowlers.

The Miamisburg bowling alley was an 18-lane establishment housed in an old Kroger store.

Buddy Tufts Jr. grew up on the lanes and ended up working there, holding many positions including deskman, porter, pin chaser, lane wiper, waiter, bookkeeper and assistant manager. He was also one of the best bowlers there, spending a short time on the pro bowlers tour.

“It’s like home to me. I’m really going to miss it like everybody else. It was like an old clip joint where everybody knew everybody else. It was a great gathering place,” he said.

Miami Lanes was a victim of modernization. Bigger houses with more lanes and larger lounges were taking over.

“The age of the small bowling house is gone,” said Mack Johnson, who had managed Miami Lanes for 14 years.

Over its 20 years, Miami had become known as the “House of High Scores,” with eleven 300 games recorded there.