This Week in Dayton History: Hopalong Cassidy, Army Air Forces Fair, and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of Oct. 13-19.

Oct. 13, 1935: New Franklin bridge is open to traffic

A new steel and concrete bridge at the south end of Franklin on Dixie Highway opened to traffic this week in 1935.

All the joints on the three-span bridge were electronically welded. There were only two other bridges constructed similarly in Ohio.

It was erected at the cost of $43,033.43. Adding in the cost of the approaches, the total reached $51,413.20. The approach on the north was made of brick and from the south, concrete.

The bridge was built wide enough for four-lane traffic with one-half foot walks on either side for pedestrians.

Local officials said upcoming projects were the widening of state route 73 and U.S. route 25 just south of the new bridge.

Oct. 14, 1945: Army Air Forces Fair at Wright Field extended for week, 200,000 visitors Saturday

About 200,000 people came out from all over the Miami Valley to view the opening of the Wright Field AAF Fair.

About 25,000 cars passed through the gates, and officials said there was room for 50,000 on Sunday.

A mile-long tented area contained a variety of aeronautical exhibits. A concert by the Benny Goodman band also drew a large crowd to the bandstand area.

Two times during the day the crowd watched a flying exhibit of the Air Force’s latest planes. They were particularly impressed by the Lockheed P-80, the Army’s fastest jet fighter, rated at 550 mph.

It was disclosed that March of Time photographers would be at the field to take “motion pictures” of the entire show.

Oct. 16, 1955: Hopalong Cassidy has a busy day touring Dayton

Hopalong Cassidy had a busy day in Dayton as he toured the town in a trip sponsored by the Dayton Community Chest.

Cassidy was a fictional cowboy hero. From the 1930s through the 1950s he was portrayed by actor William Boyd in over sixty films. He also appeared in radio and television programs.

The actor made stops at Barney Community Center, the Dayton Boys Club and St. Joseph orphanage.

He also rode his white horse, Topper, in a Main Street parade.

During a luncheon at the Dayton Press Club, the cowboy star received a service award in recognition for a $5,000 donation he made to the local Community Chest campaign.

To end the day he attended the UD-Xavier and Stivers-Roosevelt football games.

Oct. 19, 1975: Look what a nickel get you!

In 1975, Dayton Daily News reporter Pete Fusco spent some time finding out what could still be purchased for five cents.

At Gem City Hardware, a couple of stove bolts were about the only items left that could be purchased for a nickel. Faucet washers were a nickel eight months prior, but had since been raised to a dime.

The candy department at Howard’s Pharmacy on Brandt Pike still had a few cheap sweets. Wacky Packages, Lik-M-Aid and Little Puckers made the list.

The post office had nickel stamps. They also had an all-plastic, well-constructed, roll-stamp dispenser which the post office had sold for a nickel for years.

The best nickel buy was determined to be at Jenny’s Bakery, also on Brandt Pike, where Cleo Duncan was known to sell six-cent cookies to the kids for a nickel.

Oct. 16, 1985: Music man recalls ‘thrills’

Michael Hauer, 83, was looking back on a career in music that spanned more than 65 years.

Born in Austria, Hauer came to Dayton with his family when he was 5 years old. His father was a toolmaker and Dayton had opportunities for employment.

As a teen Hauer joined a 16-piece German oompah-band and also played music with the Dayton Municipal Band.

Radio was the goal of performers in the 1920s and ‘30s and Hauer played for for more than five years on WSAI and WLW’s Happiness Hour. The show was called, “Music of the Hour with Michael Hauer.”

In 1935 Hauer opened a small music studio and taught lessons. Over the years his studio and music store expanded. By the time of this article in 1985, Hauer Music had two store locations and 30 independent music teachers.