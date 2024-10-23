This Week in Dayton History: Reds win World Series, the Heartmobile and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of Oct. 20-26.

Oct. 22, 1936: Fish arrive in Dayton for restocking purposes

A train carload of fish arrived in Dayton in 1936, through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Byran Harlan.

The fish were to be used for restocking waters around Dayton for Montgomery County fishermen. They came from the United States Hatcheries of Marquette, Iowa.

The fish were taken by Carl Keller, county game warden, and members of the Tri-Club association to the reservoirs of the dams around Dayton.

Oct. 20, 1946: Frederick H. Rike observes 79th birthday

Frederick H. Rike, president of the Rike-Kumler Co., observed his 79th birthday in 1946. He planned to spend the day quietly with his family.

Despite the fact he was starting his 80th year in Dayton, Rike was said to still retain “the vigor and enthusiasm of a much younger man.”

During the previous year, however, he had suffered a heart attack which had slowed him down.

Rike was the second president of the company, which was founded in 1853. The first president was his father, David Rike.

Despite his age, Rike still maintained an office and enjoyed chatting with friends and store employees. On his birthday, it was said his office was filled with flowers and “tributes from numerous friends in Dayton and the retail business throughout the nation.”

Oct. 21, 1956: Mounting enrollments pose many university problems

Enrollments at colleges in 1956 were up 60 percent over 1940 and were still climbing, officials said.

By 1973 it was expected that an estimated 7,231,000 students would be attending college nationwide.

In the Miami Valley, the University of Dayton or Miami University were experiencing the largest growth. In 1956, UD had 3,200 students, Miami had 5,575, Wittenberg had 1,291 and Antioch had 1,099.

The largest institution, Ohio State University, had 22,500 students.

The school population increases were attributed to several factors, including post-war prosperity, the rise in family incomes, increased demand for degrees in business and government professions and the growing tendency for a college education being equated with higher earning power.

The crisis facing colleges and universities of the day was not only providing classroom space and equipment, but also living quarters, libraries and chapels for worship.

Oct. 23, 1966: Heartmobile: Help in a hurry

In 1966, the Dayton city health department released statistics showing that 1,056 people died from heart attacks in Dayton alone the previous year.

It was proposed that a heartmobile be created and staffed by the Cox Coronary Heart Institute. It would have a cardiologist, an assistant and a medical technician aboard. It would be driven to wherever the heart attack victim was stricken, at home, in the office, or even on the golf course.

Using the latest equipment, the medical team would be able to immediately begin procedures to revive coronary victims.

Supplied with its own electrical generator, the 16-foot by 7-foot interior of the heartmobile was to resemble a miniature surgical suite, complete with sterilizer and operating table.

The original idea for the heartmobile came from a Russian scientific publication which described a similar vehicle used in Moscow for several years.

Oct. 22, 1976: Reds win World Series

Dayton Daily News sports reporters Si Burick and Hal McCoy were both in New York to see the Reds sweep the New York Yankees and win their second consecutive World Series.

Reds catcher Johnny Bench had an unproductive offensive season, but came through when it mattered in the playoffs. Bench hit two home runs and had five RBIs the final game. The Reds won 7-2.

Sport magazine named Bench the series Most Valuable Player and was to later present him with a sports car.

“I’m happy for the team, but for once, I’m happy for myself,” said Bench. “If that sounds selfish, well, I’m sorry. That’s how I feel. I feel as good right now as I ever have in my life ... Knowing I’m the World Series MVP is a dream come true when I thought I’d never have the chance.”

Burick said the Reds outclassed the Yankees in every phase — pitching, hitting, fielding, throwing, base-stealing and base-running.

Gary Nolan was the winning pitcher for the Reds and Will McEnaney (of Springfield) got the save.