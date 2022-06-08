Thousands without power after reports of tornadoes

Strong storms that produced confirmed tornadoes knocked out power to thousands of customers, with the majority in Clark County.
More than 3,800 were without power Wednesday evening in Clark County, according to Ohio Edison’s online outage map, and AES Ohio reported additional outages of more than 2,100 in Miami County.
The outages follow reports of a confirmed tornado north of Springfield, and also near Tipp City, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Following are outages reported as of 8:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison, Duke Energy and Darke Rural Electric.
Clark County: 3,824
Miami County: 2,154
Warren County: 469
Greene County: 126
Champaign County: 98
Darke County: 69
Butler County: 20
Montgomery County: 16
