Threats to shoot officer prompts call for assistance in Dayton Sunday; 2 arrested

During the process, police encountered three people who were not allowed to be in the building, he added.

Explore Injuries reported in Preble County crash

“One of them claimed to have a gun and repeatedly threatened to shoot officers,” Ponichtera said. “Officers requested additional help and within one minute the ‘99′ was canceled.”

It was later revealed the man who claimed to have a gun did not have a firearm, but did have a knife. A replica firearm was reportedly found close to where the man was arrested.

Two people were arrested. Multiple felony and misdemeanor charges have been presented to the prosecutor’s office, according to Ponichtera.

A third person was in a severely ill state and transported to an area hospital, he added. Additionally, Animal Resource Center also responded and took custody of a dog.

Dayton Police Department’s General Assignment Unit detectives are investigating this incident.