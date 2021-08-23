Three Vandalia officers to be recognized for heroism in January apartment fire

Nagel will receive the Medal of Valor, which is bestowed upon an officer who, in a stressful situation, takes exceptional action to great personal risk to save the life of another.

The city said Shafer and Thomas recognized the dangerous conditions and worked to evacuate the burning structure. Once the lower floors were evacuated, they stayed in the building to assist Nagle.

Shafer and Thomas will each receive the Distinguished Service Medal, which is given to officers who, in a stressful situation, exercise good judgement or went beyond the call of duty to save the life of another.

Police Chief Kurt Althouse said the actions of all three are commendable “and an example of exceptional service while putting their safety at risk.”

All three members of the Vandalia Division of Police will receive their medals at tonight’s meeting of Vandalia City Council. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Vandalia City Council Chambers, 333 James Bohanan Drive.