Tipp City Chamber awards recognize top businesses, citizen

1 hour ago

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce recognized Abbott as their Business of the Year and Lisa Santucci, Tipp City Public Library director, as Citizen of the Year during its annual Gala on Wednesday.

Abbott, in the city for 10 years, was recognized for its support of community activities and organizations. The company recently started an expansion project.

Santucci was recognized for her efforts to keep the library serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and her work on numerous projects, including the local Dayton Literary Peace Prize program, a mobile library bike and serving as the co-founder of the annual Tippapalooza local music event to benefit local nonprofits.

** Recognized as the Young Professional of the Year was attorney William House.

** Small Business of the Year was Amlin Advantage, a real estate firm with siblings Carli and Brian Amlin and special recognition to their late mother, Sue Amlin.

** The chamber Award of Excellence went to Edison State Community College and retiring president Doreen Larson.

