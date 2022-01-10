Tipp City man gets 15 to life for murder committed while off his meds

Two men who said they knew Davis attended Monday’s hearing but did not speak.

Police said Kerg and Davis were engaging in a verbal altercation when he grabbed her by the waist and carried her to the front lawn, where he punched her with his bare fists until she was unconscious. She remained in a coma after the attack until her death Sept. 27.

Before the death, Kerg had pleaded no contest and was found guilty of felonious assault. Davis died before he was sentenced.

The murder charge and the felonious assault charge were merged for the purpose of Monday’s sentencing. The sentence for murder was the mandatory 15 years to life. Kerg will receive credit for 259 days spent in jail since his arrest.

Wall told Kerg he could be eligible for parole after serving 15 years, but that decision would lie with the parole authority.