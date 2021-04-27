Tipp City schools administrator leaving district

TIPP CITY - The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education again heard comments Monday from the community about the district’s direction, including the departure of administrators and other staff members.
Among resignations accepted at the Monday board meeting was that of Steve Verhoff, assistant superintendent, who is leaving June 30 to become the Upper Valley Career Center’s academic supervisor of instruction. The district is looking for a new high school principal and a treasurer after resignations in those jobs recently.
District resident Steve Staub called for the resignations of Superintendent Mark Stefanik along with board President Theresa Dunaway and Vice President Anne Zakkour. “While I don’t know exactly what is going on, I intend to find out,” Staub said.
Heidi Silvers, a retired teacher, said she thinks some people are leaving because of “gross overreach by the board” and “micromanaging.”
Zakkour said more open dialogue is needed in the community and said she thinks inaccurate information in the community may be contributing to citizen “anger” being heard by the board.
The board previously discussed the pros and cons of employee exit interviews and again debated the need Monday.