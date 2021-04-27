Tipp City schools administrator leaving district

Explore

Among resignations accepted at the Monday board meeting was that of Steve Verhoff, assistant superintendent, who is leaving June 30 to become the Upper Valley Career Center’s academic supervisor of instruction. The district is looking for a new high school principal and a treasurer after resignations in those jobs recently.

District resident Steve Staub called for the resignations of Superintendent Mark Stefanik along with board President Theresa Dunaway and Vice President Anne Zakkour. “While I don’t know exactly what is going on, I intend to find out,” Staub said.