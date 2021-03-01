Tipp City superintendent calls out what he calls social media ‘misinformation’

The board of education’s role in the appointment of Tipp City Public Library trustees also was addressed. This topic followed the recent controversy during which community members rallied outside a board meeting due to fears that the board wanted more control over trustee appointments.

The statement posted at tippcityschools.com was written by Stefanik, who said he asked the five board of education members to submit topics they wanted addressed, He made the final decisions on what to include, he said.

“Board members did not review the final document before it was posted... I want to emphasize that this is not a board statement. It is a district statement written by me. Approval by board members was not required,” Stefanik said.

It is not unusual for a school district to post statements and/or documents to clarify misinformation, said Stefanik. Those statements usually deal with a particular topic where this statement addresses six issues in addition to comments by Stefanik.

“Tipp City Schools is a strong district. Some controversy is a part of life, but we should not let that dominate the headlines and detract from the outstanding accomplishments synonymous with Tipp City Schools,” he wrote. “Instead, let’s allow ourselves to disagree civilly based on facts and focus our attention on our fantastic district’s many successes!”

He said he would consider clarifying information again as it becomes necessary.

Board members held a lengthy discussion in December on comments made on social media with some members mentioning the need to clarify for the community wrong information posted about district finances or actions.

Board of Education President Theresa Dunaway declined comment on the posting, referring questions to Stefanik.

