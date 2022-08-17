Tipp City switches trash companies, will keep alley pickup after complaints

Tipp City Council approved a trash and recycling contract Monday with a new hauler, Republic Services, after hearing the company was willing to continue alley collections although the service was not included in the contract proposal.
The proposed new contract brought complaints from some residents, including elderly who said they didn’t know how they would be able to take trash containers to the street instead of leaving them in alleys were they had been emptied for decades.
Residents said they were not aware of the proposed elimination of alley collection — blamed on larger trucks that have difficulty navigating narrow alleys — until council began discussing the new agreement in June. Some council members said they, too, didn’t think residents were notified properly.
Council this summer twice tabled the proposed five-year agreement to replace the existing agreement with Rumpke, which expires Sept. 30.
City resident Marilyn Moore, who had earlier presented council with petitions from neighbors asking for the return of alley collection, thanked council for its vote to amend the new contract to include the alley collection. Republic said it would honor the prices bid for trash services without alley pick up. It plans to hire a third party, operating locally, to handle the alley collection with smaller trucks, council was told.
