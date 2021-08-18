Tipp City teachers union wants to meet with school board members

The Tipp City Education Association wants its leaders to meet in a closed session with the Tipp City Board of Education in hopes of resolving “ongoing complaints” between the parties.
The TCEA made the request to members of the board in response to the board’s July statement to the TCEA about its May request for the board to censure its Vice President Anne Zakkour for comments made about the association and its president.
The board’s statement was as follows: “It is a fact of life that misunderstandings can occur between teachers’ unions and boards of education. It is the desire of the Tipp City schools board of education to move forward in conjunction with the Tipp City Education Association in preparing for a new school year, working hard together to ensure all students’ success.”
TCEA President Heather Yunker sent the request for a meeting in executive session to district Superintendent Mark Stefanik earlier this month.
The statement reads: “TCEA executive officers have requested to meet with the board during executive session in hopes of resolving the ongoing complaints between the association and the board. Our request follows ORC 121.22 (G1), as well as the complaint procedures found in the negotiated agreement between the board and TCEA. Our goal is to find common ground in order to move on in the best interest of district staff and students.”
Stefanik said the request would be sent to the board Friday, Aug. 13. When a response would be available is not known, he said, adding the board’s next meeting is Monday, Aug. 23.
The “ongoing complaints between the association and the board” referred to a complaint filed by TCEA following Zakkour comments at the April board meeting and then a notice of no confidence/request for censure sent to the board in late May, Yunker said.
In that complaint from Yunker to the TCEA executive committee, the board of education and Stefanik, Yunker said Zakkour’s comments were intended to “blame TCEA for ongoing issues with the community” and criticized staff members for not communicating with board members when policy does not allow staff to contact board members.
Zakkour has denied making improper comments.