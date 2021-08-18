dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tipp City teachers union wants to meet with school board members

The Tipp City Education Association wants its leaders to meet in a closed session with the Tipp City Board of Education in hopes of resolving “ongoing complaints” between the parties.
Caption
The Tipp City Education Association wants its leaders to meet in a closed session with the Tipp City Board of Education in hopes of resolving “ongoing complaints” between the parties.

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago

The Tipp City Education Association wants its leaders to meet in a closed session with the Tipp City Board of Education in hopes of resolving “ongoing complaints” between the parties.

The TCEA made the request to members of the board in response to the board’s July statement to the TCEA about its May request for the board to censure its Vice President Anne Zakkour for comments made about the association and its president.

ExploreRELATED: Tipp City teachers union votes no confidence in board member

The board’s statement was as follows: “It is a fact of life that misunderstandings can occur between teachers’ unions and boards of education. It is the desire of the Tipp City schools board of education to move forward in conjunction with the Tipp City Education Association in preparing for a new school year, working hard together to ensure all students’ success.”

TCEA President Heather Yunker sent the request for a meeting in executive session to district Superintendent Mark Stefanik earlier this month.

The statement reads: “TCEA executive officers have requested to meet with the board during executive session in hopes of resolving the ongoing complaints between the association and the board. Our request follows ORC 121.22 (G1), as well as the complaint procedures found in the negotiated agreement between the board and TCEA. Our goal is to find common ground in order to move on in the best interest of district staff and students.”

ExploreRELATED: Tipp City school board asks for legal opinion after member raises ethics concerns

Stefanik said the request would be sent to the board Friday, Aug. 13. When a response would be available is not known, he said, adding the board’s next meeting is Monday, Aug. 23.

The “ongoing complaints between the association and the board” referred to a complaint filed by TCEA following Zakkour comments at the April board meeting and then a notice of no confidence/request for censure sent to the board in late May, Yunker said.

In that complaint from Yunker to the TCEA executive committee, the board of education and Stefanik, Yunker said Zakkour’s comments were intended to “blame TCEA for ongoing issues with the community” and criticized staff members for not communicating with board members when policy does not allow staff to contact board members.

Zakkour has denied making improper comments.

ExploreRELATED: Tipp City school board rejects effort to censure themselves

In Other News
1
Springboro schools to require masks for grades pre-K to 6
2
UD moves in with record-breaking freshman class
3
Oakwood treating school building water for Legionella
4
ODH: COVID boosters planned to start next month; still subject to FDA...
5
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati, 4 other tour stops amid COVID...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top