Tipp City teachers union wants to meet with school board members

The TCEA made the request to members of the board in response to the board’s July statement to the TCEA about its May request for the board to censure its Vice President Anne Zakkour for comments made about the association and its president.

The board’s statement was as follows: “It is a fact of life that misunderstandings can occur between teachers’ unions and boards of education. It is the desire of the Tipp City schools board of education to move forward in conjunction with the Tipp City Education Association in preparing for a new school year, working hard together to ensure all students’ success.”