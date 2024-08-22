Tipp City to buy property near I-75 for future development

The specific property is not being identified but more specific information will be made available in the near future, City Manager Eric Mack said during the Monday, Aug. 19, meeting of city council.

The Tipp Plaza shopping center property is located in the area of West Main and Tippecanoe Drive. The property has been the focus of complaints to the city and council about its condition.

The project “would be a first step in addressing concerns with the condition of properties in the Uptown Area,” Mack said.

Details on the exact location are being withheld due to ongoing purchase negotiations, said John Green, city finance director.

Council heard a first reading of the ordinance that would allow the city to issue the bond anticipation notes. A public hearing and vote on the ordinance is scheduled for council’s next meeting Sept. 16.

Council President Kathryn Huffman also serves on the CIC, which has been working with Woodard Development of Dayton on a study of and plan for the Uptown Area . The area lies along West Main Street in the area just east of Interstate 75 and west of the interstate along West Main to the County Road 25A intersection.

Woodard was hired earlier this year to help explore options for the future of the embattled shopping center and better plan for development of the Uptown Area. The CIC on Aug. 13 recommended council approve $50,000 for use by Woodard for an environmental impact study of an undisclosed property. The funding also was approved Monday by council.

Huffman urged residents to provide input on the proposed ordinance to the city and council members.

Woodard will be making some recommendations from its work soon, she said.

