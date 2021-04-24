Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day throughout the Miami Valley. Here’s where

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Miami Valley will be participating in the annual National Drug Take-Back Day today.
This April’s event is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago. Local law enforcement agencies have partnered with the DEA to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and a number of agencies have drop boxes where the prescription drugs can be deposited 24/7 every day. The sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.
According to the DEA, here is a list of local law enforcement agencies who are participating today:
Beavercreek police.
Butler Twp. police.
Carlisle police.
Centerville police in the front parking lot.
Cedarville police.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office East.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office West.
Clayton police in the permanent drop box at the police station.
Clearcreek Twp. police at the police station.
Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the Family Health Building.
Dayton police West Patrol Station in the 24/7 drop box.
Dayton police at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley drive through drop off collection site
Dayton police Central Patrol Station, 24/7 drop box.
Dayton police Central Patrol Station North, 24/7 drop box.
Dayton police East Patrol Station South, 24/7 drop box.
Englewood police in the 24/7 drop box in the police station lobby.
Enon police.
Fairborn police.
Fairfield police.
Fairfield Twp. police.
Franklin police at the CVS and the drug drop box in the police station lobby.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamilton police.
Hamilton Twp. police at the police station.
Huber Heights police.
Kettering police in the parking lot drop-off (weather permitting) or in the police station lobby.
Lebanon police at the Kroger parking lot.
Loveland police in the police station drop box.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office at the Miami County Transfer Station.
Miami Twp. police at the police station
Middletown police drive-through service in the Police Circle at the Middletown City Building.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Twp. sub-station.
Moraine police in the police station lobby.
Oxford police at the Tri-Community Center drive through drop-off.
Oxford police permanent collection box site.
Oxford Twp. police.
Piqua police at the police station.
Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Ross Twp. police.
Springboro police at the Springboro Municipal Building.
Sugarcreek Twp. police.
Tipp City police at the police station.
Trotwood police.
University of Dayton police in the lobby drop box.
Urbana police only at the 24-hour drop-box in the police station lobby.
Vandalia police.
Warren County Drug Task Force at the Kroger on Mason-Montgomery Road in Mason.
Waynesville police at Waynesville High School.
West Chester police at the Walgreen’s parking lot.
Wilmington police at the Walmart near the pharmacy.
Wilmington police at Uhl’s.