3 people detained in Kettering in connection to 6-month marijuana investigation

Crime & Law | 51 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Three people were detained in Kettering Friday morning in connection to a six-month marijuana investigation.

Kettering police, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and ACE task force served a warrant at Scioto Court home this morning, said Joe Ferrell, Kettering police public information officer.

“This has been a six-month investigation,” he said. “They’re serving a warrant now for marijuana at this residence.”

The homeowner and two occupants were detained. They have not been identified at this time.

Three people were detained in Kettering Friday, April 23, 2021, in connection to a drug investigation. JIM NOELER/STAFF
They will likely face drug-related charges, but it’s not clear if any other charges will be filed, Ferrell said.

“This came about from patrol doing a lot of activity in this area, which lead to some surveillance which eventually led to the warrant,” he said.

Multiple law enforcement officers going in and out of the house Friday morning. Police canines were also at the scene sniffing vehicles on the street.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident can call Kettering police at 937-296-2555.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

