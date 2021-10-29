Today’s the last day for discount on fines, court costs at Montgomery County, Kettering courts

The program started on Oct. 18 and runs through today and aims to help people catch up on past due costs and fines.

“This one-time amnesty event is winding down this Friday. We have assisted 100s of folks pay off their past due court costs and fines, and at the same time assisting them to back their driver’s licenses and vehicle registration tags,” said Kettering Clerk of Court Rob Scott. “The program has been very successful so far. We are doing everything we can to alert everyone to take advantage of amnesty.”