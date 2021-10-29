dayton-daily-news logo
Today’s the last day for discount on fines, court costs at Montgomery County, Kettering courts

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
24 minutes ago

Today is the last day for amnesty program that helps people pay off fines and past due court costs at Kettering and Montgomery County municipal courts.

The program started on Oct. 18 and runs through today and aims to help people catch up on past due costs and fines.

“This one-time amnesty event is winding down this Friday. We have assisted 100s of folks pay off their past due court costs and fines, and at the same time assisting them to back their driver’s licenses and vehicle registration tags,” said Kettering Clerk of Court Rob Scott. “The program has been very successful so far. We are doing everything we can to alert everyone to take advantage of amnesty.”

To be eligible for amnesty 50% of court costs and fines must be paid in full and beyond the last 30 days ordered. Some restrictions to apply.

“Citizens are affected by the current economy and are still suffering from the pandemic,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley. “Hopefully this gives people the opportunity to get rid of this burden of court costs and fees and gives them a new start.”

To take advantage of the program, visit one of following locations:

  • Kettering Municipal Court Clerk of Court’s office, 2325 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call 937-296-2461
  • Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division, 6111 Taylorsville Road, Dayton, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division, 195 S Clayton Rd., New Lebanon, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

