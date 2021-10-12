TONIGHT: Kettering considers allowing restaurants, housing in business parks

KETTERING — Public input is being sought tonight on a proposal to allow housing and restaurants in Kettering Business Park and Miami Valley Research Park.
The Kettering City Council has scheduled a public hearing on changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning code, moves officials said would expand land uses in business parks on a limited basis to better promote and attract a wider variety of industries and jobs.
The changes would be notable departures of how those properties – both now business hubs home to thousands of jobs combined - were initially developed.
The proposals come as a Cleveland-based developer is designing plans for a large-scale residential development — about 300 units — on 28 acres in MVRP.
Proposed changes in Kettering’s land use would allow for “professional office and research facilities with mixed use support retail and high density residential for a broader mix of uses,” city records show.
Amendments to the city’s zoning code would permit certain “residential multi-unit” uses and restaurants “as conditionally permitted uses in the BP-business park district,” documents state.
The council is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. in the South Building of the Kettering Government Center, 3600 Shroyer Road.