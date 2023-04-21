Top intelligence briefings begin at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Intelligence gathered at Wright-Patterson is “translated directly into research at the Air Force Research Lab and then from that, acquisition programs are directed right here at the (Air Force) Life Cycle Management Center,” Turner, a Dayton Republican, said at a National Aviation Hall of Fame briefing. “So to have all three co-located — the intelligence-gathering, the research labs and the acquisitions, right here at one base — it really means it’s a seamless hand-off, so we can protect our country.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, the intelligence committee’s ranking member and a Connecticut Democrat, praised the men and women serving at Wright-Patterson, noting that some of them can’t talk about their jobs in detail.

“The chairman and I care very deeply about the people, again, whose work will never be celebrated, because they can’t be,” Himes said.

“There’s a lot of sensitive stuff that happens here,” he added. “It is just always amazing to meet those people who are quite happy to serve the United States, even though they are never going to be publicly and properly thanked for doing so.”

Himes has praised Turner for working to change the culture of the intelligence committee.