Tornado confirmed near Middletown in Butler County

The areas with the most damage were Hanover, Wayne and Madison townships, he said. No injuries were reported.

The EMA is working with the American Red Cross and local jurisdictions to take care of the residents affected, Haverkos said.

NWS is also conducting storm surveys in Pike Twp. in Clark County and Orient in Pickaway County. The agency also confirmed a tornado touched down near Orient on Monday.

